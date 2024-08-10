Blake Lively expresses why she 'hates ' her middle name

Blake Lively admits 'hating' her middle name

Blake Lively admits she has finally began to appreciate her middle name while discussing it in an interview.

While speaking to MTV UK to promote her new movie It Ends with Us with her costar Isabela Ferrer, Lively revealed that it wasn’t until later in life when she met her husband Ryan Reynolds that she learned to love the middle name her mother gave her.

In regards to this, Ferrer stated in an Instagram clip shared by the music television network while trying her best to think of Lively’s non-traditional name, “Oh my God, you’ve said it before.”

Furthermore, in response, the Gossip Girl alum said, “Have I? I don’t really talk about it much.”

While Seeing her costar struggle to remember, Lively began to give Ferrer clues to help her figure it out by saying, “If you write diary entries [it's] the first part of my middle name,” and Isabela asked if “Ellen” was her middle name.



According to People, it is worth mentioning that in the 2016 novel of the same name which the film is based on, Lily Bloom, played by both Ferrer and Lively at different periods, often writes to Ellen DeGeneres in her diary entries.

After incorrectly guessing “Delanor,” Lively finally told Ferrer that her middle name is “Ellender.”

Moreover, Lively admitted that growing up, she was always “confused” by her middle name as she stated, “So, I always hated it,” she said during the interview, pausing to look at the camera and apologize “if there’s any Ellenders watching this. But my husband loved it, which made me like it more.”

As per Lively, Reynolds thought his wife's unique name sounded like 'lavender,' while an excited Ferrer praised her middle name by calling it "very elegant and graceful."