Reese Witherspoon enjoys summer with eldest son Deacon Phillippe 

August 10, 2024

Reese Witherspoon spends time with her eldest son, Deacon Phillippe, this summer in Los Angeles before he returns to New York for college.

In regards to this, the Morning Show’s star took it to her social media account to share two portraits of herself and her son hanging out by the ocean while captioning the post as, “summer nights with this guy are the best @deaconphillippe.”

As far as Deacon is concerned, he is currently studying music at New York University and lives in a two-level apartment with pals in Greenwich Village.

In the picture, Reese smiled beside the young man while donning her V-neck sweater and her long blonde hair tucked behind her ears.

Furthermore, Deacon could be seen leaning in close to his mother as he sported a dark T-shirt and a baseball cap.

According to Daily Mail, Reese took Deacon as her date to the premiere of her Big Little Lies co-star Zoë Kravitz's new psychological thriller film Blink Twice in LA, the previous night.

As per the publication, in addition to oldest boy, Witherspoon also shares her look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe, 24, with her ex-husband, with whom she was married to from 1999 to 2008.

