BTS Suga's shocking level of intoxication revealed

BTS Suga's shocking blood alcohol level revealed

BTS boy band member Suga’s blood alcohol concentration level has been received and revealed by the police.



The police revealed that the rapper’s blood alcohol concentration level exceeded the allowed blood alcohol level in South Korea.

According to Korea-Times, the Yongsan Police Station announced that the BTS member’s BAC level was seven times higher than the legal limit.

In South Korea, the legal limit of blood alcohol concentration level is 0.03 percent, whereas, Suga’s level was measured at 0.227 percent at the time he was driving an electric scooter.

On Tuesday night, Suga was found by the police on a street in the affluent Hannam district after falling off his electric scooter.

As per the publication, when the singer, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, was taken into custody, he told police that he had consumed only one glass of beer but reports indicate that he had more than one drink that night.

The penalty of drunk driving in South Korea depends on the person’s BAC and how much over he is. As of yet, the police have not confirmed whether Suga’s driving license will be suspended.

If it happens, then the BTS rapper will not be able to obtain his license and drive any vehicle for one year.