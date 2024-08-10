 
Gal Gadot turns into evil queen for live-action 'Snow White'

Disney releases the first teaser of the live-action remake of ‘Snow White’

August 10, 2024

Disney’s studio has finally unveiled the first teaser for the live-action remake of Snow White.

Debuting at the D23 fan event on Friday night in Anaheim, California, the footage features glimpses of Rachel Zegler as the iconic titular character and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

“Magic mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest one of all?” Gal says in the trailer.

At the event, the Wonder Woman star also discussed playing the villain in the movie, saying the role was something she took very seriously.

"I wanted to make sure that we keep her delightful and delicious, and we understand what makes her tick,” Gal said. “Then the evilness is interesting and not just flat.”

The 39-year-old actress continued, "For me it was making sure the Queen is not just evil for the sake of being evil. There is a complexity. Between the two characters, it's like a mother-daughter relationship in a weird way.

"It's what happens to a woman when she feels like she's not relevant anymore, what can come out of her,” she added.

Snow White will hit theaters on March 21, 2025.

