Fresh update about Travis Scott arrest in Paris

Reports shed light on Travis Scott's arrest in Paris where he was for the Olympics

August 10, 2024

In the case of Travis Scott being arrested in a Paris hotel after a fight with a security guard; it was now reported he is still in custody.

According to a statement by the prosecutor’s office, the Antidote rapper, who was in Paris for the Olympics, detention was extended Friday night. No other details were provided as the authorities say the matter is under investigation.

The rep of the Grammy winner said “in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to resolve this matter swiftly and will provide updates when appropriate," per Associated Press.

The extended detention comes after Travis was arrested by the police forhaving an altercation with a security guard after he intervened in a brawl between him and his bodyguard at the five-star Georges V hotel on Friday.

Apart from this, he was also said to be drunk. “The suspect was drunk and had been fighting with another man – possibly a receptionist in the hotel. He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so was put in a cell where he is still sobering up," an insider told The Mirror.

