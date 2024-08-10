Disney updates on the third instalment of 'Frozen'

Disney announces the third instalment of Frozen is set to release in 2027, on Friday.



Disney’s chief creative officer Jennifer Lee concluded the Disney Animation announcements while unveiling the visual development art from musical Frozen 3, as per Variety.

It is worth mentioning that Frozen was created by Britney Le and it features Elsa on a white horse and Anna on a brown stag.

In regards to Frozen 3, Lee wrote and co-directed with Chris Buck Frozen as well as Frozen II, which were set around the fictional kingdom of Arendelle and featured a voice cast led by Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff and Josh Gad as the sentient snowman Olaf.

As far as the first Frozen movie is concerned, it was debuted in theatres in 2013 and was inspired by the classic fairy tale, The Snow Queen, which was written by Hans Christian Anderson.

According to Variety, it became an instant blockbuster and grossed $1.28 billion globally at the box office. It was the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time after it released, and it now stands at No. 22.