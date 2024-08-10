Allison Williams follows Blake Lively's example for upcoming movie

Allison Williams was seen in 'M3GAN' in 2022

Allison Williams is following in the footsteps of Blake Lively to star in a romantic movie based on a Colleen Hoover novel.

Allison is set to play the lead role in the movie adaptation of Colleen’s 2019 book Regretting You, per Deadline.

Regretting You “centers on the complex relationship between Morgan Grant and her daughter, Clara. Morgan became a mother at a young age, putting her own dreams on hold to raise Clara. As Clara grows into a teenager, their relationship becomes strained, especially after a tragic accident claims the life of Chris, Morgan’s husband and Clara’s father.”

This comes amid the hype around another one of Colleen’s novels coming to life – It Ends With Us – which is in theaters this weekend. The movie stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom and opposite Justin Baldoni as Ryle, while Brandon Sklenar plays Lily’s high school sweetheart Atlas.

The story centers around florist Lily, who suffers abuse in her relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle. Around the same time, her high school love Atlas returns to her life.

Regretting You script will be written by Susan McMartin, while The Fault In Our Stars’ director Josh Boone will be taking the director’s chair.