Emily Ratajkowski ditches iconic divorce ring for simpler style

Emily Ratajkowski recently ditched the divorce ring she wore after splitting from Sebastian Bear-McClard

August 10, 2024

Emily Ratajkowski has recently ditched her most discussed divorce ring.

On Friday, Emily took to Instagram Story to share a mirror selfie showcasing her shift from usual bold style to a more simple look.

Emily previously turned heads when she began wearing a striking diamond band on her wedding finger following her split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In an interview with Vogue, the model, 33, said, "the rings represent my own personal evolution," adding, "I don’t think a woman should be stripped of her diamonds just because she’s losing a man."

However, Emily has recently decided to move on from this iconic piece, opting instead for a plain gold band.

The new ring, paired with a natural manicure, reflects a 'less is more' approach, aligning with the popular 'clean-girl' aesthetic that emphasizes simplicity and understated beauty.

By swapping out the divorce ring for a simpler design, Emily seems to embrace a fresh start.

