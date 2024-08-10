Bad news for fans before Taylor Swift show in London

Fans of Taylor Swift have been grappling with the issue of shooting up prices of tickets for her shows in London after her concerts in Vienna were canceled after a terror plot.



The surge in ticket rates is shockingly huge as they are said to have risen a whopping 2000%, per Daily Mail.

Reports say at the start the initial price at the resales websites ranged from £58 to £100 on restricted view seats and general admission standing respectively.

But, now the same tickets found on those websites are around £6,515 with the most low-cost is at £416, according to Coinpoker.

Taylor meanwhile will perform in London from August 15 to 20 in front of an audience of nearly 100,000 at Wembley Stadium.

In the meantime, the third suspect in the foiled attack against the Grammy winner concerts in Vienna was arrested.

Announcing the arrest, the country's interior minister Gerhard Karner said the teenager, aged 18, was in contact with the plotters of the terror attack.

“He had been in contact with the main perpetrator, but is not directly connected to the attack plans,” the official said.

“But, as was found out a few days ago, he took an oath of allegiance specifically to the IS on August 6,” Gerhard noted.