Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seek royal reconciliation amid uncertain future in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘desperately’ seeking a reconciliation with the Royal Family amid uncertainty regarding future in the US.



With the upcoming presidential election and Donald Trump's criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a royal source claimed that the couple is "desperate" to heal their rift.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to the US for a life away from media scrutiny.

However, the couple is said to be eager to mend their relationship with the Royal Family amid a possible second term of Trump.

A tipster spilt to Daily Mail, "It seems quite clear that they are desperate to start healing the rift."

Earlier this year, Harry also extended an olive branch to King Charles and the rest of the royal family members after he told Good Morning America, “Look, I love my family.”

“The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that,” he said, referring to his quick trip to the UK to see Charles after his cancer diagnosis became public.

“I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through or back to the UK, so I’ll stop and see my family as much as I can,” he added.

However, when he went back to the UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, Charles refused to see him, citing packed schedule.