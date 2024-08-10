Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan legal spat worsens

For quite some time, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have been at loggerheads on the matter of their divorce settlement.



In the latest development, the 22 Jump Street star was moving against his ex-motion to set aside his legal team because “almost a decade ago the firm represented a limited liability company of which [Channing] is a member."

“[Jenna] is not and never was a member of the LLC and otherwise has had no involvement with LLC. She was never a client of [the firm] and has never spoken to a single attorney at the firm,” the actor’s attorneys said, according to In Touch.

The ex-couple called it quits in 2018 but was unable to reach a settlement which seems this will go to a divorce trial.

Despite the fact, the exes have sealed a deal on how to manage the custody of their daughter Everly.

But, they have hit a roadblock in the division of assets, especially from the Magic Mike empire.

It was a film of Channing in 2012 which later turned into a franchise after it was received well by the audience.

The reality, live shows, and licensing deals shot up the profits and Jenna is demanding a 50% share because she claimed to play a role in the building of the brand, which Channing disagreed, prompting them to knock on the doors of court for help.