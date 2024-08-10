 
Blake Lively describes producing 'It Ends With Us' as 'all-consuming'

Blake Lively talked about 'It Ends With Us' producing experience

Web Desk
August 10, 2024

Blake Lively talked about the efforts she put in the dual role as star and producer of It Ends With Us.

At the New York premiere, Lively told Variety about how much the project demanded from her, both on and off the screen.

She said, "It was so important to me to work off camera," adding, "The work I did as a producer was far more all-consuming than anything I did playing Lily. I just did it all. There’s nothing I didn’t touch on this film."

It Ends With Us is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel which Lily Bloom, played by Lively.

"It took my love, it took my passion, it took my time, it took my fortitude and dedication, and it took my sleep," Lively stated.

She added, "because of that, I’ve never had so much authorship in my life. I walk into this premiere with such pride for what we did. I can walk away for the first time saying, ‘I’ve put everything I have into this, and I’m proud of it.’ It’s one of the greatest gifts of my life, and definitely my career."

The Gossip Girls actress expressed immense pride in the final product, calling it one of the greatest gifts of her career.

