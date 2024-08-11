Nicolas Cage nearly returned as Ghost Rider in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

The Deadpool & Wolverine film almost had surprising cameo from Nicolas Cage, according to Collider report.

The latest MCU film, which sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman teaming up as Deadpool and Wolverine, delves into the multiverse, offering plenty of opportunities for surprise appearances.

In an interview with the outlet, Reynolds and film director Shawn Levy shared that Cage was in talks to reprise his role as Johnny Blaze, also known as Ghost Rider.

"Yes [we considered bringing Cage back]. Came to a conversation for sure. Yeah, but no," Reynolds said.

Despite the absence of Cage, Deadpool & Wolverine has been a major success at the box office.

The actor also hinted at uncertainty regarding his future in the role of Deadpool.

He said, "this movie was made as a complete experience. It wasn’t meant to be a commercial for another movie. It wasn’t meant to be any of that stuff. And, I think I get a great deal of joy making a movie like that."

"But honestly, right in this moment, I have no idea if I’ll ever wear that Deadpool suit again — I hope I do — but I don’t know. Right now’s the time to just kind of hang it up for a bit and see what happens next." he added.