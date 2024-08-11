Tom Cruise steals spotlight at 2024 Olympics women football

Tom Cruise steals the spotlight at 2024 Olympics women football

Tom Cruise was a proud supporter of the American team during the 2024 Olympics women's football.

The American Made star, 62, was seen rooting for his country's players who competed in the Saturday game at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

Although the US team managed to bag the historic gold medal in the sport for the first time since 2012, Cruise ended up stealing the limelight for the most part.



Cruise was in high spirits throughout the game as he kept switching between sitting and standing as the game got tense with the Brazilian team.

At one point, Cruise held onto the metal bar in front of him as leaned over for a closer view of the action.

When the USA team scored and the stadium erupted into cheers, the Hollywood star was quick to jump to his feet and applaud.

He was also spotted taking selfies with fans and giving Lady Gaga a hug after she performed during the Opening Ceremonies.

His Paris trip comes just a few weeks after he was spotted at Wimbledon, seated just a few spots below fellow A-lister Julia Roberts.

The actor has resided in London since 2021, nearly a decade since he split from his third wife Katie Holmes.