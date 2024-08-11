 
Geo News

Inside Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse date night 5 months after welcoming baby

Robert Pattinson and his ladylove Suki Waterhouse welcomed their daughter in March 2024

By
Web Desk
|

August 11, 2024

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are enjoying some quality time together five months after welcoming a baby girl.

For their day out, Suki, 32, raised temperature in a semi-sheer jumpsuit with a dusky pink torso while baring her legs in sheer back trousers.

The actress layered up with a navy blue coat that was adorned with a fur collar and completed her look with a pair of yellow court heels.

For the makeup, Suki opted for a makeup-free look, leaving her strands loose for the date night.

Robert kept it casual with a black jacket over a blue sweatshirt and khaki pants that went with his casual blue trainers.

The night out comes after Suki revealed her postpartum body earlier this year, admitting her 'fourth trimester' of pregnancy was humbling.

As for Suki and Robert, while the couple got engaged in December 2023, it was reported in June that the two secretly got married months ago.

“Whatever ceremony they had was incredibly small and private, and it happened earlier this year, as far as I can tell,” an insider told In Touch. “For them as a family, wedding stuff is all in the rear-view mirror.”

