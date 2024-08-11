 
Kyle Richards crying the blues amid divorce rumours: Source

Kyle Richards reportedly seeks divorce from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky

Web Desk
August 11, 2024

Kyle Richards is reportedly left heartbroken with her kids as husband Mauricio Umansky continued to flaunt new girlfriend, Nikita Kahn.

According to an insider privy to Life & Style, “Her and Mauricio have a lot to sort out still as far as their financial problems go.”

They went on to address, “But they’re not on good terms so how they’re going to handle this is anyone’s guess.”

“Kyle’s crying the blues and acting like she’s going through more pain right now, staying home to take care of the kids and worrying about it all while he’s blowing money on his girlfriend and five-star resorts,” the insider added.

This new comes as a shock as earlier it was reported that “she is more than ready to divorce Mauricio” after her husband was papped lip locking a mystery woman, later found out to be the actress Nikita, at the airport in Mykonos, Greece, last month.

“Kyle’s been there from the very beginning. She propped Mauricio up all these years, and now she’s ready to take him down a few notches,” an insider remarked during the previous chat.

