Kate Middleton pledges to quit ‘drama' as cancer brings ‘priorities' in place

Kate Middleton is steering clear of drama as she undergoes treatment for cancer.



The Princess of Wales, who is keen on her swift recovery amid an unknown cancer diagnosis, wants to focus on important things in life.

Royal author Robert Jobson writes in biography Catherine, the Princess of Wales: “She is someone who solves problems and rises above the drama.”

The royal author added: “After going through treatment like this you don’t want to do drama anymore and I think that is something she has experienced.”

This comes as expert Jennie Bond affirmed that Kate is focusing on her kids and husband with whatever time she gets off after her treatment.

She told OK!: “I’m sure cancer has made Catherine take a look at her life and her priorities. And I think those priorities are firmly with her family, her husband and her children,” she said.

“I don’t think she has any room in her head or her heart to worry about the dramas of the past or anything that Harry and Meghan might say or do now… or in the future,” he noted.