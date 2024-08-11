Jamie Lee Curtis hints at 'song of the summer' from 'Freakier Firday'

Jamie Lee Curtis just revealed what viewers can expect from Freak Friday’s sequel.

She unveiled exciting news about the famous yet fictional rock band Pink Slip, who would be making their musical comeback in the upcoming movie titled, Freakier Friday.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, on Friday, she stated how fans can expect to see the reunion of the franchise’s “ultimate” musicians as well as callbacks.

“Pink Slip is back, let's put it that way,” Curtis said of the band that is comprised of Lindsay Lohan, Christina Vidal and Haley Hudson’s characters Anna, Maddie and Peg. All three of them are confirmed to be reprising their roles in the sequel.

While Lohan hinted at how the audience would get an even more extended taste of their band’s performance, saying, “When we were doing it [in the original movie], they were like, ‘Encore!’ And we were like, ‘We only have one song, we didn't think this through!’ ” she said. “But there are more songs in this movie.”

“Let me just say this. There's a song in this new movie that is going to the...” Curtis stated, to which Lohan quipped, “It tugs on your heartstrings.”

The Oscar-winning actress added, “It'll be the song of the summer next summer. I guarantee it. And I'm an old lady and so you should trust me on this.”