Christina Hall vows to 'never give away' her 'peace' a month after divorce

Christina Hall and her estranged husband, Josh filed for divorce on July 12, 2024

August 11, 2024

Christina Hall vows to 'never give away' her 'peace' a month after divorce

Christina Hall just embraced her healing a month after she and her husband, Josh, filed for divorce.

The 41-year-old celebrity reflected on how she has been dealing with her three-year-long marriage coming to an end.

Her generic routine now comprises of spending time with family, bonding and hanging out with her friends as well as staying bust with her work.

The Flip or Flop alum, took to her official Instagram account to pen a note on her Story that read, “One month later … I finally have my appetite back [and] I’m exercising again. My kids are happy and our house feels like home.”

She continued, “‘Those poor kids’" adore me [and] anyone who knows us for real knows this and that’s what matters.”

Amid this difficult time, Hall, also revealed how she has had some of the “best night with friends recently” where she “laughed more” than she has “in forever.”

“Work is going so well it feels like a dream,” she noted, adding, “I made myself and [my life coach] a promise — I will never ever give away my peace again.”

