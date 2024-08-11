Gwen Stefani announces cancellation of her upcoming concert

Gwen Stefani is apologising to her fans ahead of her concert that was lined up for the next weekend.



The singer was set to perform on August 17th at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City before she secured an injury recently.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the singer released a formal apology and updates about what’s next after the cancellation of her next weekend show.

“As a result of a recent injury and in consultation with my doctors, I’ve been advised that I’m not able to perform on August 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City,” she wrote in a message posted to her Instagram Stories.

“I’m so sorry,” she added before revealing that her team plans to reschedule the show.

Attendees will be informed about new dates via an email, she added.

It is uncertain if future shows will be affected as well amid her healing journey as she did not get into much details about the injury.

Stefani was set to appear at two festivals in September, including the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 20 and the South Star Music Festival on Sept. 28 in Huntsville, Ala, per People.

The musical nights were planned after the singer reunited with her Doubt band recently.

In the meantime her sons Zuma, 15, and Kingston, 18 — both of whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale are showing off their own musical prowess.

Zuma recently made his country music debut at his stepdad Blake Shelton’s Ole Red bar in Oklahoma last month.

According to fan videos from the event, the 15-year-old performed his rendition of Zach Bryan’s Oklahoma Smokeshow. Stefani’s eldest son also performed at the bar in August 2023.

The Sweet Escape hitmaker is also mom to son Apollo, 10, who she also shares with Rossdale.