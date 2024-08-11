Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and boyfriend Ken Urker throw gender reveal surprise

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend Ken Urker throw a gender reveal surprise

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend Ken Urker are excited to welcome a baby girl.



The couple announced the happy news in an Instagram video with a little gender reveal surprise in their backyard.

The two were standing by a setup of pink with and blue balloons which they then popped open to reveal pink confetti.

"Sweetie, I'm your mom," Blanchard said, and then Urker chimed in, "I'm your dad." They both finished in unison, "You are a girl!"

Blanchard wrote to her nearly 600,000 followers in the caption expressing how she and Urker 'feel over the moon' waiting for the arrival of their daughter.

"The moment y’all have been waiting for... It’s a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want thank ya’ll for your love and support!" the caption read.

For those unversed, Blanchard and Urker's romance dates back to 2018 when they got engaged while she was still serving her 10-year prison sentence for being complicit in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard with the boyfriend she had at the time.

The couple then rekindled their relationship last year, three months after she divorced her ex-husband Ryan Anderson who she had married in prison in 2022.

Blanchard, who was released in December 2023 some months after her wedding, moved to her parent's house after the split. Urker also moved to Louisiana from Texas in June 2024 to be closer to Blanchard following her divorce.