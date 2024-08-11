Kim Raver shares her ‘incredible feelings’ for Grey’s Anatomy

Kim Raver, also known as Dr. Teddy Altman has just shared her experience as a female director on the set of Grey’s Anatomy.

On Saturday, she recalled the ‘incredible feeling’ she had to direct the show, which was created by Shonda Rhimes, at the D23 fan event in Anaheim, Calif.

As a Grey’s Anatomy’s the on-screen doctor directed the ‘Training Day’, episode 19 of season 11, and reflected on it by saying, "I came up in the business where there were just... there [were] a lot of men, which is great — love all of you, didn't get to see a lot of women doing a lot of the jobs.”

She also continued with her conversation by adding, "Everyone wanted me to just do my best, which is an incredible feeling but I also got to see other women directing and other women editing and writing and showrunning,"

While directing, she even went as far as to compare the the entire thing to the training regimen of a Russian ballet and told the audience, “really, really really have to work hard, It was like training for the Russian ballet, It was like... you are to shadow, which is to be here but not be seen and not get in the way.”

The Lipstick Jungle’s Nico Reilly concluded by saying, “I just really had the time of my life and I really loved it and I felt really well-prepared and so incredibly supported.”

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 premieres on September 26, 2024.