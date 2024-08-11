Key member exits ‘The Night Manager’ s2

Susanne Bier, the Oscar winner and the director of The Night Manager season one says she’s not returning for season two.



Explaining her reasons to The Sunday Times, she said, “I’ve never done the second season of anything. I guess I’d feel, ‘How do I do this differently,’ which is what I’d be scared of — but not in a good way.

She continued, “I’m not ruling out that I’d ever do a second season of something, but my instinct was to not do it.”

Not to mention, The Undoing director applauded the choice of a female filmmaker replacing her saying, “That was really important because it’s such a male story that it needs to have a balanced perspective.”

Susanne previously helmed season one of The Night Manager which was released on the BBC and instantly became a hit.

In the meantime, Camila Morrone, known for her role in Daisy Jones & the Six, came on board for the upcoming season.

Deadline reported the Emmy-nominated actress is said to play a key role in season two.