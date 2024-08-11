 
Geo News

Creator fuels the rumours of 'Ted Lasso' return

'Ted Lasso' maker continues to hype its return like the rest of the cast

By
Web Desk
|

August 11, 2024

Creator fuels the rumours of Ted Lasso return
Creator fuels the rumours of 'Ted Lasso' return

Ted Lasso though has not renewed for season four however some of the cast and producers have hinted at the return of the comedy show and one of its creators is adding his share into the mix.

Sharing the only one condition of the Apple+ series return, Bill Lawrence said, “Groupthink sometimes happens, even without talking to each other,” adding, “Every actor, actress, writer, producer on that show – [we didn’t get] together and decide this was the message – loved the experience.

“As fans, we'd all kill if it was going again, but everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we're all down with it. Not only is he the star, he's the head writer," he told Collider.

“He's also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children. It's a big deal. So, as a fan, if someone's like, ‘Oh, it's gonna happen again,’ I'll go nuts. As a partner, I'm down for whatever he wants to do.”

Kate Middleton enforces strict rules for Geroge, Charlotte, Louis
Kate Middleton enforces strict rules for Geroge, Charlotte, Louis
Key member exits ‘The Night Manager' s2
Key member exits ‘The Night Manager' s2
BTS SUGA fears legal case amid police investigation
BTS SUGA fears legal case amid police investigation
Kate Middleton's stepping away from the ‘crazy' for Prince Louis
Kate Middleton's stepping away from the ‘crazy' for Prince Louis
Kim Raver shares her ‘incredible feelings' for Grey's Anatomy
Kim Raver shares her ‘incredible feelings' for Grey's Anatomy
Celine Dion criticises politician for making an unauthorized move
Celine Dion criticises politician for making an unauthorized move
Meghan Markle starting to demand a more driven partner than Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle starting to demand a more driven partner than Prince Harry
Prince William leaving Kate Middleton out to dry because of his fears
Prince William leaving Kate Middleton out to dry because of his fears