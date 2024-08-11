Creator fuels the rumours of 'Ted Lasso' return

Ted Lasso though has not renewed for season four however some of the cast and producers have hinted at the return of the comedy show and one of its creators is adding his share into the mix.



Sharing the only one condition of the Apple+ series return, Bill Lawrence said, “Groupthink sometimes happens, even without talking to each other,” adding, “Every actor, actress, writer, producer on that show – [we didn’t get] together and decide this was the message – loved the experience.

“As fans, we'd all kill if it was going again, but everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we're all down with it. Not only is he the star, he's the head writer," he told Collider.

“He's also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children. It's a big deal. So, as a fan, if someone's like, ‘Oh, it's gonna happen again,’ I'll go nuts. As a partner, I'm down for whatever he wants to do.”