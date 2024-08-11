 
Alicia Vikander on Michael Fassbender: 'He knows me better'

Alicia Vikander raves about her husband Michael Fassbender in a new interview

August 11, 2024

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender have been married for nearly a decade and the former is over the moon to have a husband like him who is so understanding of her. 

During an interview with The Observer, the 35-year-old who also belongs to the filming industry said her husband understood the need to have friends away from Hollywood to separate personal life and work.

"Most of my friends are not actors or in the industry at all. That has definitely been really wonderful sometimes, because this industry can be quite overwhelming, and it’s been nice to have a life that is very much away from that."

She continued, "But obviously having a partner and a husband who knows it more than anyone, and who knows me better than anyone – it’s nice having someone who understands you and the situation you’re in and shares it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Tomb Raider actress opened up about how the pair managed their family which included two children.

“It’s gone pretty well, actually. We’ve been together almost 10 years and we tend to not work at the same time. We’re more like a circus family, always on the move.”

