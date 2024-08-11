'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight reveals Snoop Dogg's contribution to the show

'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight had an enlightening meeting with rapper Snoop Dogg

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight met rapper Snoop Dogg, who made him realize how the hit show resonates with different types of people.

Knight created the show in honor of his native city Birmingham, U.K. Snoop, along with A-listers like Barack Obama, Tom Cruise, is a fan of the show.

Knight told BBC's Desert Island Discs that Snoop told him Peaky Blinders “reminded him of how he get into gang culture:

It was all about family keeping you in, and escaping from family to do the bad stuff, and then the family relocating their emotions and loyalties to follow you, and then escaping again,” he reflected.

“It made me understand that there is something in Peaky that is pretty universal,” Knight remarked.

“He was such a great bloke. He was so nice to talk to,” Knight said of the rapper.

For the upcoming highly-anticipated Peaky Blinders movie, Oscar winner Cillian Murphy will reprise his lead role of Tommy Shelby. Other cast members include Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson, Natasha O’Keeffe, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle and more returning members.

Regarding the movie, Knight told the BBC: “It’s a fitting end to this part of the story, and we’ve got an absolutely fantastic cast. I want it to be a sort of legacy for Birmingham, but also a place where people come who want to do different stuff, brave stuff, bold stuff.”