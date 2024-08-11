 
Geo News

'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight reveals Snoop Dogg's contribution to the show

'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight had an enlightening meeting with rapper Snoop Dogg

By
Web Desk
|

August 11, 2024

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight had an enlightening meeting with rapper Snoop Dogg
'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight had an enlightening meeting with rapper Snoop Dogg

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight met rapper Snoop Dogg, who made him realize how the hit show resonates with different types of people.

Knight created the show in honor of his native city Birmingham, U.K. Snoop, along with A-listers like Barack Obama, Tom Cruise, is a fan of the show. 

Knight told BBC's Desert Island Discs that Snoop told him Peaky Blinders “reminded him of how he get into gang culture:

It was all about family keeping you in, and escaping from family to do the bad stuff, and then the family relocating their emotions and loyalties to follow you, and then escaping again,” he reflected.

“It made me understand that there is something in Peaky that is pretty universal,” Knight remarked.

“He was such a great bloke. He was so nice to talk to,” Knight said of the rapper.

For the upcoming highly-anticipated Peaky Blinders movie, Oscar winner Cillian Murphy will reprise his lead role of Tommy Shelby. Other cast members include Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson, Natasha O’Keeffe, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle and more returning members.

Regarding the movie, Knight told the BBC: “It’s a fitting end to this part of the story, and we’ve got an absolutely fantastic cast. I want it to be a sort of legacy for Birmingham, but also a place where people come who want to do different stuff, brave stuff, bold stuff.”

Kate Middleton enforces strict rules for Geroge, Charlotte, Louis
Kate Middleton enforces strict rules for Geroge, Charlotte, Louis
Key member exits ‘The Night Manager' s2
Key member exits ‘The Night Manager' s2
BTS SUGA fears legal case amid police investigation
BTS SUGA fears legal case amid police investigation
Kate Middleton's stepping away from the ‘crazy' for Prince Louis
Kate Middleton's stepping away from the ‘crazy' for Prince Louis
Kim Raver shares her ‘incredible feelings' for Grey's Anatomy
Kim Raver shares her ‘incredible feelings' for Grey's Anatomy
Celine Dion criticises politician for making an unauthorized move
Celine Dion criticises politician for making an unauthorized move
Meghan Markle starting to demand a more driven partner than Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle starting to demand a more driven partner than Prince Harry
Prince William leaving Kate Middleton out to dry because of his fears
Prince William leaving Kate Middleton out to dry because of his fears