Timothee Chalamet competing 'ruthlessly' against Glen Powell: Source

Timothee Chalamet reportedly likes to stay at the top of his game.



According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the boyfriend of Kylie Jenner is overly ambitious and cannot bear to see someone else taking his place in Hollywood.

As fans will be aware, the acting sensation has given many good films including Wonka and the sequel of Dune in the past year.

Speaking of this success, a tipster tattled, “Timmy locked up his status as the leading man of his generation with his massive Dune hits and the unexpected breakout of Wonka.”

They went on to dish, “But now he’s having to give the competition a serious look and the leader of that pack is Glen Powell.”

“He’s incredibly ruthless about his career and isn’t interested in being in this business to make friends, and that has allowed him to focus like a laser on the guys nipping at his heels,” the source also claimed.

Before moving on to a new topic, the source remarked, “Timmy is a master at staying two steps ahead of the competition, and none of it is by accident!”