Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori debuts sisters during 'Vultures 2' event

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori was seen with her sisters Angelina and Alyssia

August 11, 2024

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori brought her sisters Angelina and Alyssia along for the Vultures 2 listening party with Ty Dolla $ign on Friday.

Bianca, 29, sat with her sisters in the front row close to the stage at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, per TMZ.

In photos obtained by the outlet, the Yeezy architect is seen wearing a nude-colored bodysuit with a deep front neckline.

She kept her dark locks out of her face and completed her look with a pair of closed-toed, nude pumps.

Angelina sported a tan-colored maxi skirt and bralette top, while Alyssia wore a black dress that had a cut on the side.

Angelina later took to her Instagram stories on Friday and shared an inside view of the party.

In one photo, Ye could be seen on the stage in an all black outfit after white curtains lifted to reveal him. The rapper serenaded the attendees with hit 2010 song Runaway, that is found on the album titled, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

“Runaway from me baby,” Angelina wrote on the pic.

