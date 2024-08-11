Chris Hemsworth gets sweet 41st birthday tribute from wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth will be celebrating his 41st birthday this year.



The father of three got the sweetest tribute on Sunday from his wife Elsa Pataky of 14 years.

Taking to Instagram, Pataky, 48, shared a carousel of pictures from their married life during which they also welcomed daughter India, 12, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 10.

The model and actress began the 10-slider post with a picture of the two looking into each other's eyes in front of a beautiful landscape.

The Spanish beauty also threw in some quirky moments between the father and the kids, including one where Hemsworth held his daughter upside down with his arm.

"Happy Birthday to the funniest husband and dad ever @chrishemsworth. Life is so much better when we laugh together," Pataky captioned the birthday tribute.

The comments section also filled up with further tributes from their friends.



"It’s already been a year since the world’s greatest party??!!!" one user commented while another was simply in awe of the couple's married life.

"You two are relationship goals. Happy Birthday big man x," read the other comment.

Last year, Chris celebrated his birthday with a spirited surf session at Byron Bay with his younger brother Liam