 
Geo News

Chris Hemsworth gets sweet 41st birthday tribute from wife Elsa Pataky

'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth blows candles on August 11

By
Web Desk
|

August 11, 2024

Chris Hemsworth gets sweet 41st birthday tribute from wife Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth gets sweet 41st birthday tribute from wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth will be celebrating his 41st birthday this year.

The father of three got the sweetest tribute on Sunday from his wife Elsa Pataky of 14 years.

Taking to Instagram, Pataky, 48, shared a carousel of pictures from their married life during which they also welcomed daughter India, 12, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 10.

The model and actress began the 10-slider post with a picture of the two looking into each other's eyes in front of a beautiful landscape.

The Spanish beauty also threw in some quirky moments between the father and the kids, including one where Hemsworth held his daughter upside down with his arm.

"Happy Birthday to the funniest husband and dad ever @chrishemsworth. Life is so much better when we laugh together," Pataky captioned the birthday tribute.

The comments section also filled up with further tributes from their friends.

"It’s already been a year since the world’s greatest party??!!!" one user commented while another was simply in awe of the couple's married life.

"You two are relationship goals. Happy Birthday big man x," read the other comment.

Last year, Chris celebrated his birthday with a spirited surf session at Byron Bay with his younger brother Liam

Kate Middleton enforces strict rules for Geroge, Charlotte, Louis
Kate Middleton enforces strict rules for Geroge, Charlotte, Louis
Key member exits ‘The Night Manager' s2
Key member exits ‘The Night Manager' s2
BTS SUGA fears legal case amid police investigation
BTS SUGA fears legal case amid police investigation
Kate Middleton's stepping away from the ‘crazy' for Prince Louis
Kate Middleton's stepping away from the ‘crazy' for Prince Louis
Kim Raver shares her ‘incredible feelings' for Grey's Anatomy
Kim Raver shares her ‘incredible feelings' for Grey's Anatomy
Celine Dion criticises politician for making an unauthorized move
Celine Dion criticises politician for making an unauthorized move
Meghan Markle starting to demand a more driven partner than Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle starting to demand a more driven partner than Prince Harry
Prince William leaving Kate Middleton out to dry because of his fears
Prince William leaving Kate Middleton out to dry because of his fears