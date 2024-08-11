 
Geo News

Zoya Nasir's reaction to age shaming goes viral on social media

Model's reaction comes after a fan says she looks "46" during a Q&A session

By
Web Desk
|

August 11, 2024

Pakistani model and actor Zoya Nasir.
Pakistani model and actor Zoya Nasir. — Instagram/@zoyanasir

Pakistani actor and model Zoya Nasir has conducted a live Q&A session on Instagram to interact with her fans and answer some of their questions related to her professional and private life. 

The session was going well until a fan commented that Zoya looked as if she was 46 years old. This sparked outrage from the model and she responded furiously to the fan. 

"Why would you say I look 46? I'm not even 35 yet!" Zoya remarked angrily. “Why are you making such ridiculous guesses about my age?"

The video of her reaction to age shaming has gone viral and has sparked debate among her fans and others on social media. 

Some started to ruminate that her appearance might be attributed to facial surgeries the model might have done and claimed that due to those surgeries, she looks older. 

Others even agreed that Zoya does look like her age could be around 46 and some could not comprehend why the actor got so upset over her age remarks stating that everyone ages and gets older. 

This has created a rift among social media users as some believe that the question was indeed out of line and others think that Zoya’s reaction was completely called for. 

