Inside Kylie Jenner's 27th birthday with magical dinner party

Kylie Jenner, the beauty mogul, turned 27 years old on Saturday.



The Kardashian-Jenner star celebrated the event with an intimate dinner party themed around an "enchanted forest."

Taking to Instagram, Kylie shared photos from the occasion, showcasing her signature blend of elegance and whimsy.

In the photos, Kylie looked stunning in a fitted black dress. The low-key yet luxurious party was decorated with wildflowers, candles, and a whimsical tablescape.

"27 (basically 30) filled with love and so grateful. thank you God," Kylie captioned the photo.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and best wishes.

"Happy birthday Kylie, today is also my birthday," one wrote.

"Happy Birthday To An Icon," another added.

The third comment read, "Happy birthday my beatiful baby Kylie i love soo much."

Kylie’s birthday cake was the highlight of the evening. A tall cake with white frosting, green swirls of buttercream, fondant berries, and green ivy decorations.

Another cake, just as impressive, was brought in by a waiter, featuring rainbow sprinkles and pink candles on top.