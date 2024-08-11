Winona Ryder gets candid on 'Beetlejuice 2 holy' experience

After decades, Winona Ryder has returned to the Beetlejuice universe and called the experience on the set "holy."



During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Stranger Things actress recalled, “Once we started talking, and I remember it was on our third day together, the day we shot the scene in the attic, we never stopped."

Adding, "It almost felt holy, like some sort of blessing from above, which, I think, is because we share the belief that film can be a kind of a religious experience."

On the other hand, Jenna Ortega, the new entry in the franchise opened up about her time during the shooting remembering, “Every time I walked onto that set, I wanted to remember it for the rest of my life,” Ortega said. Describing a scene shot in a church, noting, “You have Willem Dafoe in a trench coat, sliding down in a back pew, just watching everyone.”

In the meantime, the director of the film Tim Burton sees similarities between the actresses.

“They both, as young people, had a very strong soul,” he continued. “They’re like silent movie actors.”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will hit the theatres on September 6.