 
Geo News

Machine Gun Kelly makes plea to mom: Come back

Machine Gun Kelly delves into the relationship with his mom which was, at best, rocky

By
Web Desk
|

August 11, 2024

Machine Gun Kelly makes plea to mom: Come back
Machine Gun Kelly makes plea to mom: Come back

Machine Gun Kelly had a rocky relationship with his mother who he said left him when he was young. Now, he says he wants her back.

Sitting on the Dumb Blonde podcast, the Houston rap star opened up about his troubled childhood and his equation with his mother, which led to him, at one point in the interview making an emotional plea to her to come back.

“You gotta get to me,” he strongly expressed. “Come ******* find me no matter what it takes.”

This yearning bore fruit after the mother-son was reunited in 2021. It was followed by a post from the Home rapper whose caption points to the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship, “Introducing my mom.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Machine recalled his earlier mistake of how he represented his relationship with his mom in public.

“I would like to say for the record I love my mom dearly and I misrepresented her a lot early in my career.”

He continued, "And not misrepresented in the sense of not speaking truth. I was speaking my truth, but I didn’t give the masses the chance to understand her truth.”

'It Ends With Us' stars Blake Lively, Jenny Slate heap praise on each other
'It Ends With Us' stars Blake Lively, Jenny Slate heap praise on each other
Blake Shelton 'jealous' of Gwen Stefani's ex: Source
Blake Shelton 'jealous' of Gwen Stefani's ex: Source
Winona Ryder gets candid on 'Beetlejuice 2 holy' experience
Winona Ryder gets candid on 'Beetlejuice 2 holy' experience
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum impress 'Blink Twice' cast with work ethic
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum impress 'Blink Twice' cast with work ethic
Blake Lively reacts to 'terrifying' terror plot against Taylor Swift's Vienna shows
Blake Lively reacts to 'terrifying' terror plot against Taylor Swift's Vienna shows
Inside Kylie Jenner's 27th birthday with magical dinner party video
Inside Kylie Jenner's 27th birthday with magical dinner party
Gwen Stefani getting close to former husband Gavin: Source
Gwen Stefani getting close to former husband Gavin: Source
Alicia Vikander on Michael Fassbender: 'He knows me better'
Alicia Vikander on Michael Fassbender: 'He knows me better'