Machine Gun Kelly makes plea to mom: Come back

Machine Gun Kelly had a rocky relationship with his mother who he said left him when he was young. Now, he says he wants her back.

Sitting on the Dumb Blonde podcast, the Houston rap star opened up about his troubled childhood and his equation with his mother, which led to him, at one point in the interview making an emotional plea to her to come back.

“You gotta get to me,” he strongly expressed. “Come ******* find me no matter what it takes.”

This yearning bore fruit after the mother-son was reunited in 2021. It was followed by a post from the Home rapper whose caption points to the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship, “Introducing my mom.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Machine recalled his earlier mistake of how he represented his relationship with his mom in public.

“I would like to say for the record I love my mom dearly and I misrepresented her a lot early in my career.”

He continued, "And not misrepresented in the sense of not speaking truth. I was speaking my truth, but I didn’t give the masses the chance to understand her truth.”