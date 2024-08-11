Elle King reflects on 'fat camp' trauma inflicted by dad Rob Schneider

Elle King just reflected on some past trauma inflicted upon her by father, Rob Schneider.

In an edited teaser for the upcoming teaser of the Dumb Blonde podcast, hosted by Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, the 35-year-old singer recalled her dad’s role in her upbringing.

As she flashbacked to her 60-year-old parent enrolling her in “fat camp” as a child, she further reflected, “I was, like, a really, really heavy child. My dad sent me to fat camp. And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn't lose any weight. Very toxic and very silly.”

Additionally, the Ex’s & Oh’s crooner also revealed how she has gone for “four or five years without talking to my dad” further offering her critical opinion over Schneider’s alleged opinions on social issues, deeming them as one of the reasons they do not get along.

“I disagree with a lot of the things that he says,” she added, stating, “You're talking out of you’re a** and you're talking s*** about drag and, you know, anti-gay rights and it's like get f******... He’s just talking out of his a** and I want to use this opportunity to say that I disagree. I do not agree with what he says.”