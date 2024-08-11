Photo: Ryan Anderson reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard baby's gender reveal

Ryan Anderson recently broke silence on the latest news shared by Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her beau Ken Urker.

Recently, Ryan Anderson took to TikTok livestream and announced that he will take a DNA test as the paternity of Gypsy’s unborn child still needs to be determined.

Quoting the reason for this being Louisiana state law, Ryan disclosed, “I have to get a DNA test. I don't have a choice,” admitting, “I hate being in this situation.”

This new comes the same day when Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker determined the gender of their child and shared that they will be welcoming a baby girl.

“I have to take a DNA test for court,” Ryan continued and pointed out, “The way the timeline matches up — I don't think it's mine, but I don't know.”

“The DNA test is going to prove it. Crazier things have happened. I just don't know. I have my thoughts and I have my opinions," he also expressed.

"You love Ken? Good for you. I'm glad that community loves Ken. Good for that. But hopefully if you are here with me, you are team Ryan," he shared with the audience.