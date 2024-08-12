 
Madonna posts unseen photos of son Rocco as he turns 24

The pop singer's eldest son turned 24 whom she shares with her ex Guy Ritchie

August 12, 2024

Madonna is commemorating her eldest son, Rocco’s 24th birthday with a sweet note.

The 65-year-old pop singer took to her official Instagram account on Sunday, August 11 to mark Rocco Ritchie’s 24th birthday.

In the celebratory post, she shared a series of photos and videos with Rocco throughout the years.

Madonna posts unseen photos of son Rocco as he turns 24

The first photo features a sweet photo of the mother-son duo, with Rocco planting a kiss on Madonna's forehead.

The second slide showcased a black and white throwback video of Rocco with his now 27-year-old sister Lourdes Leon.

She penned down a sweet tribute to her son in the caption, Madonna wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO— the long and Winding Road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises.”

The Material Girl singer went on to say, “But through it all —your curiosity, and Artistic Soul has been the glue that held us together.”

“Thank God for Art. Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again. Love you -for Eternity,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Madonna shares her son Rocco with her ex Guy Ritchie.

