‘Pregnant' Meghan Markle made ‘unroyal' trips for ‘American' shenanigans

Meghan Markle is mocked for jetting off to New York in an over the top jet for her baby shower in 2019.



The Duchess of Sussex was thrown a party as she set to welcome Archie, to which she went on a Royal aircraft. Speaking about Meghan’s extravagant commute, expert Jeremy Clarkson tells The Sunday Times: "The Duchess of Sussex was criticised for taking a private jet to attend her baby shower in New York. And not just because a baby shower is a stupid, unroyal thing to do.”

Earlier, expert Dickie Arbiter also commented on Meghan’s private jet move, noting it is an American thing to do.

Speaking to US Weekly, he explained: "Baby showers, it's very much an American thing. We don't do it here in the UK."

"It was a bit over the top in terms of expense and the way she got there. Meghan is American and she does things the American way, he added,” he noted.