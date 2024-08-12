 
Priyanka Chopra wraps up upcoming flim shoot with Malti and Nick Jonas

The Bollywood actress expressed her gratitude to her family and her new movie cast

By
Web Desk
|

August 12, 2024

Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up her forthcoming movie shoot with her loved ones around!

The 42-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Sunday, August 11 to mark the end of filming of her upcoming action movie The Bluff.

In the post, the Ciradel actress celebrated her latest career milestone by sharing a series of photos and videos with her family.

Her posted photos feature her 2-year-old daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas along with a final snap of her mother Madhu wearing a pirate hat.

She began her caption with, “It’s a picture wrap on The Bluff!!!… and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege."

Chopra’s upcoming adventure film is mostly shot in Australia, she continued, "To be able to work with this remarkable crew in gorgeous @australia with a cast that’s so talented was so much fun!"

"As much as I loved making this movie here I’m sooooo happy to be going home,” she concluded her caption with teasing that she is heading to London for her new project.

