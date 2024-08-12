Brittany Mahomes reveals hilarious sticker hack to get her toddler to eat

Brittany Mohomes shared a weird hack to make her 20 month old son eat.



On Sunday, August 11, the 28-year-old soccer player took to her official Instagram account and posted about her toddler son Bronze's surprising way to eat.

Brittany revealed that Bronze seemingly eats when she places a sticker on his forehead.

She shared the snaps of Bronze on her Instagram Stories with a dinosaur sticker on his head while he was eating some fruit and cheese.

"I put a sticker on his forehead and he eats every time," Brittany wrote over the picture with three laughing emojis.

"Please tell me how this makes sense,” she added.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posted another snap of Bronze but this time with another sticker.

"I'm being dead serious," Brittany captioned.

Brittany followed up with another sweet snap of Bronze and her 3-year-old daughter Sterling relaxing with their father Patrick Mahomes while eating cookies.

"Off day Oreos & Snuggles," she wrote on the adorable photo.

It is pertinent to mention that Brittany and Patrick are expecting their third child, a baby girl as revealed by them.