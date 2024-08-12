Ariana Grande eyes big plans of hitting the road

Ariana Grande is reportedly all set to make waves in the U.K. as it's said she will be performing in the country after five years.



Reports say the Grammy winner is planning what will be called a mini-tour which will be part of huge gigs she will be performing globally.

"Ariana really wants to get out there and perform for her fans but, at the same time, she hates life on the road," the sources told The Mirror.

They spilled, “It may sound glamorous touring the world, but in reality it can be draining and you don’t actually get to see much."

“Right now, plans are still in their early stages, but Ariana is determined to play a series of shows during 2025," the tipster tattled.

Adding, “One option that’s on the table is to do a handful of stadium gigs — that way tens of thousands of her supporters can see her without her having to do night after night after night at smaller arenas."

"She’s never done UK stadium shows before. If she does, it almost certainly would be at Wembley and then the Etihad up in Manchester.”

Apart from this, Ariana also teased her big plans, "I think it’d be a really lovely idea to be able to trickle in some shows in between the two Wicked films."