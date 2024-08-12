Squid Game Season 2 thrilling teaser unveiled

Netflix revealed the first teaser of the most-awaited second instalment of Squid Game, as the world was eagerly waiting for the return of gripping survival drama.



It is worth mentioning that the 30-second clip featured multiple players of the game putting on a show in their signature green tracksuits.

During the trailer, Lee Jung-Jae reprised his role as Seong Gi-Hun, who was the only survivor in the first season at the end of the game.

Furthermore, according to a statement from Netflix, Season 2 will take place three years after the events of Squid Game while player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport.

However, the path towards taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.

Aside from Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Jun, and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles from Season 1 with an impeccable list of new cast members.

As per GMA News, Season 2 is set to premiere on December 26th, and a third and final season is confirmed for 2025.