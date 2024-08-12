 
Justin Baldoni sheds light on bringing 'It Ends With Us' to life

Justin Baldoni addressed audience’s surprising reaction to ‘It Ends With Us’

Web Desk
August 12, 2024

Justin Baldoni, who starred in It Ends With Us, recently shed light on why the film adaption, was meant to come to life.

Taking it to Instagram, the actor who has also directed the film starring Blake Lively, expressed his happiness that how he was blown away with packed theatres and audience reaction towards the movie.

In an IG post, Baldoni wrote: “Back in Sweden with the family and walked by the local Filmstaden. I was blown away by the support.

“Seeing this packed theater, connecting with some of you, and hearing your stories is a powerful reminder of why we brought this story to life.

"And to all of you who have sent me messages, especially you survivors, your strength and bravery inspire me more than you can ever know.”

Baldoni concluded the post by saying with you always in Swedish.

It Ends With Us follows Lily, played by Blake, who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life.

However, after getting romantically involved with neurosurgeon Ryle, played by Baldoni, she sees sides of him that remind her of her parents’ abusive relationship.

It complicated things more for her when someone from her past reenters her life.

The film, which released in theatres on August 11, has grossed $80 million worldwide.

