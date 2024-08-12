Kate Middleton's fighting the drama in ‘very calm' cancer battle

Kate Middleton has reportedly been hard at work trying to maintain her calmness as she fights cancer.



Royal commentator and expert Robert Jobson made this admission about the Princess during his interview with Hello! Magazine.

For those unversed this interview has come just ahead of his own book release titled, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography.

He began the entire conversation by explaining how the royal handled her initial days with cancer and was quoted saying, “She’s very calm.”

Because “she’s a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama”.

This also prompted the expert to gush over the royal and add that “I think, given what she’s gone through, you don’t want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you’ve had anything to do with your health. … You live day by day; you do the things you want to do.”

Similar sentiments were shared by the expert in his chat with Us Weekly as well.

At the time he admitted that the Princess was also as stoic as her father-in-law once she heard the news, and asked of Prince William to ‘step up’ more moving forward.