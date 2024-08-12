 
Geo News

Ireland Baldwin showcases glimpses of her daughter

Ireland Baldwin gives a glimpse into her family time as her daughter Holland bonds with Grandpa Alec Baldwin's kids

By
Web Desk
|

August 12, 2024

Alec Baldwins daughter, Ireland Baldwin showcases glimpses of her daughter
Alec Baldwin's daughter, Ireland Baldwin showcases glimpses of her daughter

Ireland Baldwin spends her weekend while introducing her 15-month old daughter Holland to her grandpa Alec Baldwin and his kids with wife Hilaria.

The 28-year-old model shared multiple snaps and videos on Instagram, while captioning her post as, “Holland finally met her aunts and uncles,” and tagged @hilariabaldwin.

As per Daily Mail, while none of the other Baldwin brothers were present, she stated that her child had already met her “aunts and uncles” it's likely that some of the other Baldwin siblings were there too.

In the post, the first picture featured Holland on a couch with Alec and Hilaria's seven kids, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria, and Ilaria.

Furthermore, the second snap revealed Ilaria and Holland smiling together while the third slide was a video of all the kids interacting with Ireland. 

In regards to the fourth slide, it showcased Ilaria playing with Holland.

It is worth mentioning that Ireland's outing came just a month after her father Alec Baldwin had his manslaughter case dismissed over the 2021 Rust film set shooting as the judge in Santa Fe, New Mexico stated that the prosecution made errors in handling certain bullets that were regarded as evidence, as per the publication. 

Taylor Swift enjoys ‘presidential level security'
Taylor Swift enjoys ‘presidential level security'
Kelly Ripa roasts herself on being named Disney Legend video
Kelly Ripa roasts herself on being named Disney Legend
Miley Cyrus pays homage to 'Hannah Montana' at 2024 Disney Legends awards video
Miley Cyrus pays homage to 'Hannah Montana' at 2024 Disney Legends awards
What did Adele say about Australian Olympic breakdancer Raygun's dance?
What did Adele say about Australian Olympic breakdancer Raygun's dance?
Abbie Chatfield rushed to the hospital post beau's live DJ set video
Abbie Chatfield rushed to the hospital post beau's live DJ set
Taylor Swift ends Kanye West's no. 1 streak
Taylor Swift ends Kanye West's no. 1 streak
Justin Baldoni sheds light on bringing ‘It Ends With Us' to life
Justin Baldoni sheds light on bringing ‘It Ends With Us' to life
Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony: Check out star-studded line-up video
Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony: Check out star-studded line-up