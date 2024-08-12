Alec Baldwin's daughter, Ireland Baldwin showcases glimpses of her daughter

Ireland Baldwin spends her weekend while introducing her 15-month old daughter Holland to her grandpa Alec Baldwin and his kids with wife Hilaria.

The 28-year-old model shared multiple snaps and videos on Instagram, while captioning her post as, “Holland finally met her aunts and uncles,” and tagged @hilariabaldwin.

As per Daily Mail, while none of the other Baldwin brothers were present, she stated that her child had already met her “aunts and uncles” it's likely that some of the other Baldwin siblings were there too.

In the post, the first picture featured Holland on a couch with Alec and Hilaria's seven kids, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Maria, and Ilaria.

Furthermore, the second snap revealed Ilaria and Holland smiling together while the third slide was a video of all the kids interacting with Ireland.



In regards to the fourth slide, it showcased Ilaria playing with Holland.

It is worth mentioning that Ireland's outing came just a month after her father Alec Baldwin had his manslaughter case dismissed over the 2021 Rust film set shooting as the judge in Santa Fe, New Mexico stated that the prosecution made errors in handling certain bullets that were regarded as evidence, as per the publication.