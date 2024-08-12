What did Adele say about Australian Olympic breakdancer Raygun's dance?

Adele recently addressed viral Australian Olympic break-dancer Raygun’s dance.



For the unversed, the 36-year-old Olympic break-dancer took internet by storm after she performed at the 2024 Paris Games on Friday.

Now according to the Star Observer, the Hello hitmaker stopped one of her Munich headline shows and drew attention to the viral dance moment.

She asked the crowd, "Did anyone see the breakdancing lady?”

The singer continued, “Now I didn't even know breakdancing was an Olympic sport these days. That is f****** fantastic. I really really do.”

"I can't work out if it was a joke but either way it has made me very very happy and me and my friends have been s****** ourselves laughing for nearly 24 hours.

"I just wanted to know if you have seen it. If you haven't seen it please leave the show and google it because it is LOLZ.”

Raygun was head-to-head battles against b-girls from the USA, Lithuania and France.

She also defended her performance at the Olympics and told reporters that she was never going to beat the girls on what they do best.

According to her, she was always the underdog and wanted to make her mark in a different way.