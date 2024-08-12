Taylor Swift enjoys ‘presidential level security’

 
Taylor Swift’s Vienna show was cancelled when three men were arrested for terrorist attack on concert

August 12, 2024

Taylor Swift has upgraded her security presence to ‘presidential level security’ for her upcoming show.

Swift is preparing her return for the first time since the cancellation of her three sold concerts in Austria and is due to perform five shows, in between 15 to 20 August at Wembley Stadium in the UK capital.

Updates of the concerts have been obtained by an insider close to The Sun newspaper, and said, "Taylor’s security and of those around her has always been paramount, but even more so now.”

They also added, “She and her dancers were told to ‘go to ground for their own safety’ in light of the Vienna threat. That’s why nothing has been said about the cancelled shows beyond the promoter’s statement.”

As per People, The Metropolitan Police Service also said, "There’s nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London."

They highlighted the safety of the main events that were hosted before in the city and said, "A significant number of very high profile events each year with millions of visitors having a safe and enjoyable experience."

The London Police concluded by saying, "As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review."

It is pertinent to mention that the Swift’s Eras Tour’s show had been called off, after three men were arrested for plotting a suicide attack in Vienna, as per confirmation from a Government official.

