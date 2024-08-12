 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez pays homage to 'incomparable' Robin Williams on his death anniversary

Robin Williams committed suicide in 2014 at the age of 63

By
Web Desk
|

August 12, 2024

Jennifer Lopez pays homage to 'incomparable' Robin Williams on his death anniversary

Jennifer Lopez paid a heartfelt tribute to Robin Williams on the 10th anniversary of his death.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 55-year-old actress shared a video from the 1996 film Jack, showing Jennifer’s character, Miss Márquez, welcoming Jack Powell (played by Robin) into a classroom.

In the movie, the late actor portrayed the character of a 10-year-old boy who suffered from a condition that made him appear four times his age.

"We all have a lot more in common than you think…," Jennifer penned in the caption.

"Celebrating 28 years of this very special movie JACK with the incomparable Robin Williams Cinema Sunday," she added.

Robin’s son Zak was also among those who paid homage to the late star on Instagram.

"Dad, it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years," Zak wrote while posting a snap of his father from the hit 1978 comedy series Mork & Mindy.

"Today, I’m reflecting on the immense love you shared with all of us—your family, your friends, and everyone you met," he added.

For those unversed, Robin died by suicide on August 11, 2014. He was 63

Kelly Ripa roasts herself on being named Disney Legend video
Kelly Ripa roasts herself on being named Disney Legend
Miley Cyrus pays homage to 'Hannah Montana' at 2024 Disney Legends awards video
Miley Cyrus pays homage to 'Hannah Montana' at 2024 Disney Legends awards
Ireland Baldwin showcases glimpses of her daughter
Ireland Baldwin showcases glimpses of her daughter
What did Adele say about Australian Olympic breakdancer Raygun's dance?
What did Adele say about Australian Olympic breakdancer Raygun's dance?
Abbie Chatfield rushed to the hospital post beau's live DJ set video
Abbie Chatfield rushed to the hospital post beau's live DJ set
Taylor Swift ends Kanye West's no. 1 streak
Taylor Swift ends Kanye West's no. 1 streak
Justin Baldoni sheds light on bringing ‘It Ends With Us' to life
Justin Baldoni sheds light on bringing ‘It Ends With Us' to life
Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony: Check out star-studded line-up video
Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony: Check out star-studded line-up