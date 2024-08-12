Jennifer Lopez pays homage to 'incomparable' Robin Williams on his death anniversary

Jennifer Lopez paid a heartfelt tribute to Robin Williams on the 10th anniversary of his death.



Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the 55-year-old actress shared a video from the 1996 film Jack, showing Jennifer’s character, Miss Márquez, welcoming Jack Powell (played by Robin) into a classroom.

In the movie, the late actor portrayed the character of a 10-year-old boy who suffered from a condition that made him appear four times his age.

"We all have a lot more in common than you think…," Jennifer penned in the caption.

"Celebrating 28 years of this very special movie JACK with the incomparable Robin Williams Cinema Sunday," she added.

Robin’s son Zak was also among those who paid homage to the late star on Instagram.



"Dad, it’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years," Zak wrote while posting a snap of his father from the hit 1978 comedy series Mork & Mindy.

"Today, I’m reflecting on the immense love you shared with all of us—your family, your friends, and everyone you met," he added.

For those unversed, Robin died by suicide on August 11, 2014. He was 63

