Lindsay Lohan makes fashion statement at Disney Legends Awards Ceremony

Lindsay Lohan made a fashion statement at the 2024 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony in Anaheim, California.



For the star-studded event, the 38-year-old actress was spotted wearing an elegant cucumber-coloured draped gown.

Talking about the accessories, the actress opted for a glittery clutch and chose a shimmery light make-up look.

During the special ceremony at Disney's D23 Expo, she presented an award with her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, with whom she will star in the sequel of the 2003 high grosser film.

Earlier on Friday, Lindsay and Jamie revealed the title of Freaky Friday, during the D23 Expo event.

Lindsay told the audience that her new film titled Freakier Friday was 'more fun and more emotional'.

The part one of the comedy film showed the duo play mother and daughter whose bodies are switched by a mysterious and magical Chinese waitress.

The plot of the sequel is however kept under wraps. Freakier Friday is scheduled to hit theatres on August 6, 2024.

Apart from the duo, Murray, Harmon, Vidal, Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao.

They are joined by newcomers Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Jacinto will play Lohan’s husband.