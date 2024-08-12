Harry Styles makes headlines with new romance rumors

Harry Styles makes headlines with his new romance rumors

Harry Styles sparked rumors about his love life as he has been spotted on a burger date with neo-soul singer Olivia Dean.

The Former One Direction member got social media users talking after getting pictured at one of the fast food chain's branch with the BRIT nominee during the weekend.

As per The Sun, Harry was seen ordering a meal at the counter with Olivia standing beside him as the duo is said to be “getting known to each other privately and sharing a lot in common.”

In regards to the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker’s dressing, he was sporting a navy sweater with dark trousers along with a green tote bag, as per the publication.

Meanwhile, Olivia donned a matching ensemble as she also wore a navy blue jumper and a pair of wide-leg jeans.

Furthermore, as per Daily Mail, a source claimed, “Harry loves nothing more than cycling and trying out new food spots in the capital and Olivia is a London girl so knows all the best places.”

It is pertinent to mention that Olivia shot to fame earlier this year after receiving three BRIT Award nominations for Best Pop Act, British Artist Of The Year and Best New Artist, as reported by the outlet.