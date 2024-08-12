Starstruck Blake Lively meets her idol, makes surprising revelation

Blake Lively met her childhood idol Emma Bunton during an appearance on Heart Radio.

The Gossip Girl alum confessed that she used to dress up as Baby Spice and asked the Spice Girl star for a selfie as well.

During an appearance on Heart Sundays to promote her new movie, It Ends with Us, Lively recalled how the girl group taught her the importance of “women showing up for each other.”

The All I See Is You actress exclaimed, “I’m just such a big fan!” to which Emma added, “So I must admit, I did see a picture of you once, did you dress up as me?”

Blake said, “Quite often! That was like my first experience with like, I was never and still not somebody who like wants to be famous. I’m grateful for all the things that it brings me but like I’m a shy person.”

As per Daily Mail, Blake recounted by saying that she was raised in a time when the Spice Girls came to their power and women were always pit against each other. So it was like the first and longest example in her “life hood” and realized that girls can show up for each other.

It is worth mentioning that the Gossip Girl star is currently on the press tour for her new film, It Ends With Us.